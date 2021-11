Shall the City of Lamar taxes be increased by $450,000 annually by imposing an additional sales tax of 5% on the sale of retail marijuana and medical marijuana?. Shall the establishment and operation of medical and retail marijuana and products be permitted in the City of Lamar, subject to the requirements of the regulations and ordinances and codes to be adopted by the council of the City of Lamar, with this contingent on the approval of Ballot Issue 2A.

