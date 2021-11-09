Elephant in the Room

It’s one thing to be a prolific rapper in 2021, but Rxk Nephew attempts to reskin himself with every release. None of the nearly dozen projects the Rochester rapper has dropped this year sound the same, and he clearly relishes laying his non-sequitur raps over as many regional styles as possible. Nephew’s music is breathless and unpredictable; he’ll call out rappers for lying about gang activities one minute and diss a producer while rapping over their beat the next. This tenacity makes him suited to a place like YouTube—where his page is updated frequently—and would theoretically make him a great mixtape rapper, but his ever-growing discography fluctuates wildly like a polygraph test. The drawback to being a loose cannon is not knowing when or if your firepower will blow up in your face.

