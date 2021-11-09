CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elephant in the Room

By Dean Van Nguyen
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Mick Jenkins has spent his career holding a mirror to America and delving into the furthest corners of his soul. The loquacious Chicago rapper is fiercely ambitious when it comes to the album as an art form. We’re talking about a man who tried to define the meaning of love on...

Pitchfork

Listen to Staysie Atoms’ “SHEESH”: The Ones

Staysie Atoms masters the potential of a cramped space on her latest track, “SHEESH.” Bookended by cartoonish race car sound effects, “SHEESH” speeds along recklessly, embodying the Memphis rapper’s chaotic energy. Over production that sounds like the pitched-up soundtrack to an underwater Donkey Kong level, Staysie deals out boasts and promises with ease. “We can do this shit no problem,” she raps dismissively, displaying an untouchable level of cool. By matching a sly disposition with raps that leave you shaking your head at every turn, Staysie draws you into her world with a dynamic magnetism.
Album Review: Mick Jenkins - Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins has released his third album Elephant in the Room via Cinematic Music Group. The project features artists and producers serpentwithfeet, Monte Booker, Saba, Tee-Watt, Ben Hixon, Tiffany Lance, Kiran Kai, Green SLlime, Thelonius Martin and renzell, among others. The Alabama born, Chicago raised rapper delves into his own...
Pitchfork

“The Only Heartbreaker”

Ever the harbinger of love’s decay, Mitski chokes through a self-created inferno on “The Only Heartbreaker.” Though she’s waxed melancholic on love and loss before, the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album veers away from subdued indie rock and into full-fledged frenzy, recalling the exuberant synth-pop of the 1980s as Mitski implicates herself in the inevitable unraveling of a toxic relationship. Detonating the restraint of previous single “Working for the Knife,” she rises from the ash only to succumb to a dense array of video game-like instrumentals. The video reflects Mitski’s consumption by her own guilt: Everything she touches lights ablaze. “I’ll be the only heartbreaker,” she wails, alone in a vast expanse of pyromanic destruction, her limbs contorting to the beat through the will of some unknowable force.
Pitchfork

both feet en th infinite

In their work as Model Home, NappyNappa and Patrick Cain blur the line between affirmation and destruction. NappyNappa is a maker of koans, embracing cryptic lines and repeated ululations in his solo work as a rapper and as MC of the group. Cain lays down sheets of metallic whirs, providing a backdrop of pounding, uneasy electronics for his partner’s esoterica. Their music has its own language and referents, drawing equally from the missionary zeal of Lee “Scratch” Perry and the firmament-destroying power of Khan Jamal’s Drum Dance to the Motherland; listening feels like being sucked down a vortex of splintered beats and horn stabs. You won’t understand every word, but that’s not necessarily the point. What the noise and lyrics generate is a zone of challenging incomprehension, of unexplored terrain. On their latest album, both feet en th infinite, the duo embrace propulsive movement, isolating the rhythm that has always centered their work and tapping into a newfound physicality.
Pitchfork

9 Airs

There’s a distinctly pastoral tinge to Leif Knowles’ music: an air of dewy grass, verdant clearings, mist burning off of rolling hills. Though mostly created with synthesizers, Leif’s records are imbued with the sounds of rainfall, birdsong, and wind chimes. Even some of his synthetic elements suggest natural phenomena: Hissing white noise swishes like reeds; bass tones cleave the air as forcefully and unexpectedly as thunderclaps. Some of these atmospheric qualities are undoubtedly linked to the Bristol-based musician’s many years as a resident at Wales’ Freerotation festival, where DJs spin avant-garde dance music to an intimate crowd gathered on the grounds of Baskerville Hall, a historic manor house nestled between fields and woodlands.
Pitchfork

Jarvis Cocker Announces Memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop

Jarvis Cocker will make his nonfiction debut in 2022 with Good Pop, Bad Pop, a memoir of sorts premised on a loft clearout that prompts the Pulp legend to reflect on “20th century pop culture, the good times, and the mistakes he’d rather forget,” according to the book’s description. This “accumulated debris,” the description adds, sheds light on Cocker’s “writing and musicianship, performance and ambition, style and stagecraft.” It’s out in the United Kingdom on Penguin’s Vintage Digital imprint on May 26, 2022.
Pitchfork

Make Drunk Cool Again

It’s one thing to be a prolific rapper in 2021, but Rxk Nephew attempts to reskin himself with every release. None of the nearly dozen projects the Rochester rapper has dropped this year sound the same, and he clearly relishes laying his non-sequitur raps over as many regional styles as possible. Nephew’s music is breathless and unpredictable; he’ll call out rappers for lying about gang activities one minute and diss a producer while rapping over their beat the next. This tenacity makes him suited to a place like YouTube—where his page is updated frequently—and would theoretically make him a great mixtape rapper, but his ever-growing discography fluctuates wildly like a polygraph test. The drawback to being a loose cannon is not knowing when or if your firepower will blow up in your face.
Pitchfork

Things Take Time, Take Time

When Courtney Barnett takes a solo in the last half of “Turning Green,” it evokes the two-note grubbiness of guitarist Pete Shelley’s work on the Buzzcocks’ “Boredom.” Barnett’s songs depend on moments when she trusts her instrument to become more than an extension of herself: Her guitar work functions as a pungent second voice, more demonstrative than the Daria-style talk-sing in which she’s most comfortable. Things Take Time, Take Time doesn’t have enough of these moments. Wedded to the percussion-and-singer-plus-accompanist format, Barnett sounds marooned. It’s her least interesting album.
Pitchfork

Aluna Announces Noir Fever Festival with Kaytranada, Channel Tres, and More

Aluna has announced her own music festival, an endeavor she’s dubbed Noir Fever. She’ll headline the event, which happens in New Orleans May 27-30, along with Kaytranada, Channel Tres, and Jayda G. Chicago’s Derrick Carter and Detroit’s Kevin Saunderson are also on the festival’s all-Black lineup, programmed to celebrate the contributions of queer people and artists of color to dance music.
Pitchfork

Xeno & Oaklander

Xeno & Oaklander—the duo of Liz Wendelbo and Sean McBride—came up through Pieter Schoolwerth’s Wierd Nights, an endearingly gloomy fixture of late ’00s New York. In the early days, the pair’s music was of a piece with the sounds popular at Wierd—a posthumously defined category of obscure ’80s synth-pop, largely from continental Europe, known as minimal synth.
Pitchfork

Listen to Ot7Quanny’s “Get Money”: The Ones

On “Get Money,” Ot7Quanny raps like he’s got something better to do. It's easy to imagine the rapper slouched over, delivering every word with his hand on his chin. You would think that since he seems so bored, he would be rapping about relatively meaningless things, but he actually delivers a nonstop burst of threats and menacing tough talk. “I know old niggas shootin’ shit, Boris Diaw,” he raps, and his vocals contort as he speaks. “We got more fuckin’ guns in this trunk than T.I.” The track is part of a recent wave of Philly rap that’s influenced by Chicago drill in its approach, but is stylistically developing something new.
Pitchfork

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

For almost a decade, fans and critics alike have mythologized “All Too Well” as Taylor Swift’s best song. In a 2012 interview, Swift mentioned that she originally wrote a 10-minute version of the song that she then edited down. Ever since, fans have awaited the moment when they might hear the extended version, an opportunity that finally arose when Swift announced she would be re-recording her 2012 album Red.
