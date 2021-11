Former news anchor and journalist Maria Satira has released a book that is focused on helping nonprofit organizations create and maintain effective media relations strategies. “An Introduction to Media Relations for Nonprofit Organizations” was published on Nov. 5 by Maria Satira Media. In its first few days on Amazon, the book earned rankings as the second best-selling new release under public relations, 11th best-selling overall under public relations and 25th best-selling new release under marketing and sales.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO