Pittsburgh Steelers hold off Chicago Bears in bizarre MNF game at Heinz Field

Monday Night Football, Week 9. Tonight the Chicago Bears visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 3-5 Chicago Bears come into this game reeling, losers of three straight after getting off to a promising 3-2 start to the season. The Bears have struggled badly on offense. They come into the game ranked last in the NFL in yards and second to last in points. Much of the problem can be traced to rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who has had a very difficult time adjusting to the NFL. The Bears have scored 14 or less points in four of their eight games. It’s very tough to win in the NFL like that. Unfortunately for the Bears, even their once stellar defense has taken a step back this year. The Bears have given up 24 or more points in five of their eight games this year. Statistically they rank around NFL average on defense this year. When you feature arguably the worst offense in the NFL, an average-ish defense isn’t likely to save you.

