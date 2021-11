Nalini Nadkarni, professor emerita in the School of Biological Sciences, received the 2021 NAT Award from the Museu de Ciències Naturals de Barcelona in Spain. The award citation states that Nadkarni was selected “for her enthusiastic work in research and dissemination of biodiversity and the environment, focused on the study and defense of forests around the world; and for the creation of original communication and educational tools aimed at all areas of society that also address gender issues and groups at risk of exclusion.”

