Honor Roll: Line Mountain High School

Arlington's Ann-Marie Braese and Landen McNair of Bartlett each take second place in Class AAA state meet.
LEXINGTON — Maddie Dahl celebrated her 16th birthday Tuesday night with her first double-double — 12 kills, 12 digs and two blocks — as Rockbridge County rolled to a 25-18, 25-9, 25-22 victory over Monticello in a Region 3C volleyball quarterfinal. McKenzie Burch had 38 assists, five aces and 10...
Mississinawa Valley Schools are pleased to announce the honor roll and merit roll of their students for the current school year - Quarter 1. Merit Roll is only for grades 7-12. ALL A Honor Roll - Seniors: Angel, Avilez-Trejo, Brianna Fennig, Macy Fourman Zayne Lavey; Juniors: Naomi Hathaway, Jocelyn Hoggatt...
Two Temple High School Choir students have been recognized as Outstanding Performers for their performances in the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest in May. Cody Little and Michael Barfoot are among a group of just 238 students from across the state to earn the Outstanding Performer recognition. The two were recognized Monday night at the Temple ISD trustee meeting.
The Organ Mountain High cross country program finished up a stellar season with a strong showing at the state 5A championships Saturday, Nov. 6 at Albuquerque Academy. The Knight boys took fourth place in the team completion and Brett Bybee took third place with a time of 16 minutes, 20.20 seconds over the 3.1-mile course.
St. Joseph Catholic School has released the names of students who earned recognition on the 2021 first quarter honor roll. “A” Honor Roll: Fourth Grade – Ella Berkbigler, Anna Cartee and Leslie Martin; Fifth Grade – Isaac Aseniero and Harrison Jaycox; Sixth Grade – Emily Williams; Seventh Grade – Alexis Cassimatis; Eighth Grade – Clare Maloney and Remy Williams.
Students at L.H.S. collaborate to express their gratitude to all veterans, who risked the ultimate sacrifice in providing freedom for future generations. Liberty’s Student Leadership Team and the Construction Program partnered in a harmonious and motivated effort to provide local vets with a token of their deepest appreciation. The Globe Fire Department veterans received the “Patriot bench” and were pleased to see the honor and effort that the students expressed.
Patriotism was proudly on display at a local area high school. Southeast High School in Cherokee recently put on special events to honor the service members’ combined 110 years of service and sacrifices. The public gathered in the school’s auditorium after the veterans were treated to a breakfast in the cafeteria. Tables were set and awaiting 16 of the country’s bravest men and women to welcome…
Last Updated on October 30, 2021 by Pioneer Junior Senior High School. Pioneer High School would like to congratulate the following students for earning honor roll the first grading period of the 2021-22 school year:. All A Honor Roll: Gaige William Fiore. 7th Grade. All A Honor Roll: Jon Morgan...
Medina High School has released the names of those students listed on its 'A' and 'B' honor rolls for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. The students are:. Seniors: Emily Carlson, Morgan Grabinger, Elijah Leik, Ryleigh Martin, Hunter Mitchell, Abigail Reich, Brooke Reister and Mark Troxail. Juniors: Shania...
