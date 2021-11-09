TKO: Mike Shildt manager of the year?

In 1999, Jorden Gold was just visiting with his grandfather. As the two spent time together, Gold started gently stretching his bedridden grandfather’s limbs. Although the stretching seemed to feel good, it accomplished something even more important: It helped Gold’s grandfather regain mobility. “He was able to walk and eventually...
Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was named Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. Recently-fired manager Mike Shildt was also named a finalist for the Baseball Writers’ Association NL Manager of the Year.
NEW YORK -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a finalist for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The BBWAA revealed finalists for AL and NL MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday night. The winners -- decided on ballots sent at the end of the regular season -- will be revealed next week.
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Less than a month after his abrupt firing as manager of the Cardinals, Mike Shildt was announced as one of the leading vote-getters for the National League Manager of the Year Award. Shildt won the award in 2019, has been among the top four for the award...
Mike Shildt may not have made the cut as a baseball player but the Charlotte native has a high-level...
The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
For the second time in three years, Adam Ottavino will be a free agent. The last time around, he signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the New York Yankees, agreeing to the deal in January of 2019. But Ottavino lasted just two years in the Bronx, with general manager...
In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
The LA Angels have lots of money that they can spend in free agency this offseason, and there are a lot of options out there. There are two free agents that Jon Becker of Fangraphs has reported are guys the Angels may have interest in. They’re both very highly-touted, and one is a household name.
Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
It’s still early in the offseason for the New York Yankees. The World Series will begin on Tuesday, between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves, and the Bombers, once again, have to see it on TV. But that doesn’t mean they can’t start to make some preliminary plans with the 2022 campaign in mind.
The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
