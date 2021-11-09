CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

TKO: Mike Shildt manager of the year?

FOX2now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTKO: "The Kilcoyne Opinion" on the news Monday that former Cardinals manager...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Angels' Shohei Ohtani a finalist for AL MVP; fired Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt in running for NL Manager of the Year

NEW YORK -- Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a finalist for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The BBWAA revealed finalists for AL and NL MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday night. The winners -- decided on ballots sent at the end of the regular season -- will be revealed next week.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shildt
restorationnewsmedia.com

Former Cards manager Shildt knows NC baseball

Mike Shildt may not have made the cut as a baseball player but the Charlotte native has a high-level... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Ohtani finalist for American League MVP, Shildt final 3 for Manager of Year

Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, Baseball Writers' Association of America, Los Angeles Angels, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Major League Baseball Manager of the Year Award, Corbin Burnes, Mike Shildt, Oliver Marmol, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award. New York – Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani of...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tko#Cardinals#The National League
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees reliever hopes to return to Red Sox

For the second time in three years, Adam Ottavino will be a free agent. The last time around, he signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the New York Yankees, agreeing to the deal in January of 2019. But Ottavino lasted just two years in the Bronx, with general manager...
MLB
FanSided

Disgraced ex-Astros exec getting silent MLB second chance is awful

In case the Houston Astros participating in yet another World Series wasn’t a solid enough reminder of their unfortunate staying power, perhaps the return of Brandon Taubman headlines will be enough to prove them unkillable?. You remember Taubman, right? You shouldn’t remember his career whatsoever, but he should serve as...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Braves World Series heroes who won’t be back next season

The Atlanta Braves are on top of the world, and rightly so. But just as the World Series ends, the offseason begins. These Braves won’t be back to potentially repeat. The Braves surprised all of baseball, taking a team without Ronald Acuña, Jr. and a suspect bullpen to the MLB mountaintop. Now, Alex Anthopoulos must start all over again.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Joc Pederson Has No Love For His Former Team This Postseason

Dodgers fans have to be missing Joctober at this point in the postseason. With their struggling offense barely making it through so far, watching former players like Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez catch fire in October is tough. Joc spent the first 7 years of his big league career playing...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy