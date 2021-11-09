CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

By The Associated Press
Richmond.com
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia past Radford, 73-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment, beating Radford 73-52 on Friday night. The Cavaliers (1-1), who were beaten 66-58 by Navy on Tuesday night, used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

Garvin scores 20 to lift Hampton over Regent 70-56

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Hampton beat Regent 70-56 on Saturday night. Raymond Bethea Jr. had 19 points and eight rebounds for Hampton (2-0). Dajour Dickens had six blocks. Andrew Aiken had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Randolph Holland...
HAMPTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy