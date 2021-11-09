CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Alzheimer's care, as complicated as the disease

Daily Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies trying to help a loved one dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias need to juggle increasing degrees of care as the disease progresses — sometimes to the point of acknowledging when it’s time to seek professional help. “I’ve heard it more than enough times that somebody felt...

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You May Have Alzheimer's

Many of our lives have been touched by someone with Alzheimer's disease, and unfortunately, that number is growing. By 2025, the rate of Alzheimer's in America is projected to rise by 12.5%. That's because a large segment of the population is getting older, and the No. 1 risk factor for dementia and Alzheimer's is simply aging. This may not be something you want to think about, but it's important to be alert to potential early symptoms so progression of the disease can be slowed if possible. Dementia presents differently in different people, but this is the closest to a sure sign that you might have Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Early Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Experts

With National Alzheimer's Awareness Month kicking off November 1, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) is providing information to dispel common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease to help individuals know the warning signs, understand the importance of early detection, and learn how to be proactive about reducing their risk. "Dispelling the misconceptions about Alzheimer's disease is critically important, because they may cause people to ignore symptoms and delay taking action which impacts their health and quality of life," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA's President & CEO. "National Alzheimer's Awareness Month is the perfect time to reinforce factual information that can help someone spot the warning signs, get screened, and be proactive about their brain health." Read on to discover five common falsehoods about Alzheimer's disease—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Care#Home Care#Skilled Nursing Facility#Upmc#Americans
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Bangor Daily News

She thought she had Alzheimer’s, but it was really sleep apnea

Just before she turned 65, about 13 years ago, Donna Beveridge began to notice that she was forgetting things and often felt overwhelmed with details that never used to bother her. She made a list of everything she was observing about herself and presented it to her primary care doctor, who referred her to a memory clinic for comprehensive testing followed by an appointment with a neurologist.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease

Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
rheaheraldnews.com

How Medical Technology is Helping Those With Parkinson’s Disease

(StatePoint) When Ann Hanley was 49 years old, she noticed that she had persistent stiffness in her shoulders and her arms weren’t swinging normally when she walked. This became particularly pronounced when it affected her ability to travel to horse races with her husband, who manages a farm, breeding champion racehorses. After visiting several specialists, a neurologist recognized she had Parkinson’s disease (PD). The diagnosis was a shock, as Hanley had previously viewed PD as a disease that mainly affected older men. Initially the idea of living with a progressive disease was overwhelming for Hanley -- a self-described social butterfly -- and so was maintaining her desire to be active.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Warning Signs You Are in Danger of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is a disease whose first symptoms may be subtle, overlooked or mistaken for something less serious. But it's important to recognize the signs of Alzheimer's early, so the disease's progression can be slowed if possible. These are the most common warning signs that you're in danger of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wdac.com

Forum On Early Detection, Diagnosis And Treatment Of Alzheimer’s Disease

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today hosted the 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders (ADRD) Forum, which attracted more than 200 stakeholders to participate virtually. This annual forum is convened to provide education and assess progress on issues related to ADRD, strengthen partnerships and community support, identify how healthcare systems can work collaboratively within their communities, and discuss opportunities to help advance Pennsylvania’s State Plan on ADRD. Secretary of Aging Robert Torres noted that in Pennsylvania, there were 4,150 deaths from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019, there were an estimated 280,000 people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s in 2020 and this number is expected to increase to 320,000 by 2025, and nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year in Pennsylvania has Alzheimer’s or some other dementia.
HARRISBURG, PA
Orange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: Time change affects those with Alzheimer’s

Daylight Saving Time will come to an official end at 2 AM on Sunday, November 7, 2021 when we set our clocks to “fall back” one hour. Of course, nobody sits up to do it at that time; we turn our clocks back before we go to sleep on Saturday night, or we do it in a panic on Sunday morning! The net result of this exercise is that we gain an extra hour of sleep. However, if you have friends and family in Arizona and Hawaii, these states do not observe this clock manipulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

New study reveals how Alzheimer’s disease progresses in the brain

New research has tracked the replication and spread of the protein tau for the first time. Aggregates of tau and the protein beta-amyloid are involved in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. The international study, published at the end of last month in the journal Science Advances, was led by scientists...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cerebrovascular abnormalities in Alzheimer's disease: An adrenergic approach

Aging-US has published "Involvement of cerebrovascular abnormalities in the pathogenesis and progression of Alzheimer's disease: an adrenergic approach" which reported that alzheimer's disease, as the most common neurodegenerative disease in elder population, is pathologically characterized by β-amyloid plaques, neurofibrillary tangles composed of highly-phosphorylated tau protein and consequently progressive neurodegeneration. Increasing...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy