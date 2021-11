The Beavers comeback from a two-goal deficit but lose to the Generals in extra time.What a game. Unfortunately for Beaverton, they were on the wrong end of an instant classic. Grant's Elle Frazer's goal at the tail end of a long ball in the sixth minute of extra time proved to be the game-winner in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Generals defeat the Beavers 4-3 in the OSAA Girls Soccer State Championship game Saturday night, Nov. 13, at Hillsboro Stadium A nearly packed and unquestionably spirited crowd watched as two of the state's best went toe-to-toe for 80 minutes,...

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO