Detroit Lions Will Likely Not Claim WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Why Odell Beckham Jr. probably won't sign with the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outside of the exciting and controversial finish between the Bears and Steelers on Monday Night Football, the buzz around the NFL has been where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up. The polarizing wide receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to sign wherever he pleases. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have all been rumored as possible destinations, but what about the Bears? Beckham Jr. is no longer regarded as a top-tier wideout like he was, but he is still very talented and would add a receiving threat to Matt Nagy’s offense that has lacked pop throughout the first half.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO