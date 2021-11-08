CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions Will Likely Not Claim WR Odell Beckham Jr.

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen news broke that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on the outs with the Cleveland Browns, many wondered where his next landing place would be. As is custom, he was set to hit the waiver wire. Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions sat with first choice on the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr

The Odell Beckham Jr era in Cleveland is officially over. On Friday morning, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the team is releasing the veteran wide receiver. A statement from GM Andrew Berry confirmed the team is moving on. In his statement, Berry suggested it is in the best interest of the Browns to release the former All-Pro wide receiver.
NFL
neosportsinsiders.com

The Cleveland Browns Have Released WR Odell Beckham Jr.

It’s official – Odell Beckham Jr’s time in Cleveland is over. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network broke the news, stating that the Browns have released Odell Beckham Jr. after the team came to agreement with Beckham’s representatives on his contract:. Just minutes later, Browns EVP & GM Andrew Berry released...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
Person
Penei Sewell
chatsports.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Seahawks Have Discussed Claiming Former Browns WR

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly at least considering claiming wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on waivers Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the NFC West team held "internal discussions" on such a move that he still classified as a "long shot" given the $7.25 million contract. However, he also pointed out quarterback Russell Wilson "certainly wouldn't mind" if the Seahawks added another weapon.
NFL
chatsports.com

Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. narrows decision to 3 teams

After being waived by the Cleveland Browns and clearing waivers, star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has hit the open market. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, it appears that Beckham Jr. has narrowed his options down to three teams. On the day in which he could make his final decision, free-agent...
NFL
247Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: Saints, Seahawks 'teams to keep an eye on' to sign WR

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to clear waivers but there are two teams to keep an eye on if or when he does, according to Ian Rapoport. The former Cleveland Browns receiver is expected to have suitors but the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are two franchises expected to bid for his services. The two teams were mentioned in previous reports, as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a possible fit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Detroit Lions#Pro Bowler
USA Today

Panthers one of nine teams that can afford WR Odell Beckham Jr.

That one time Odell Beckham Jr. went postal on Josh Norman and the Carolina Panthers is just water under the bridge now, right?. Well, it might have to be. The Cleveland Browns and Beckham were finally able to agree on something, with both sides prepared to meet an official divorce. A reworked contract for the disgruntled wideout will see the remaining two years of his deal voided as he’s set to hit waivers on Monday.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Browns officially cut WR Odell Beckham Jr after three seasons

Today on his 29th birthday, Odell Beckham Jr. is a free man. Well, at least he is free from the Browns. According to the Browns GM Andrew Berry the Browns have severed ties with their star wide receiver. “After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Ex-Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the story. The Rams confirmed the news on Twitter. The Browns released the 29-year-old former Pro Bowler last week after a disappointing three-year stint […]
NFL
Wenatchee World

Will the Seahawks take a chance on WR Odell Beckham Jr.?

CLEVELAND — The minute it was announced Friday morning that Cleveland was set to waive receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the Seahawks were immediately mentioned as a team that could become his new home. But by Friday afternoon, the story changed a bit with the news that Beckham and the Browns...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Patriots in Touch with WR After Browns Release

The New England Patriots have reportedly been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.'s camp following the star wide receiver's release from the Cleveland Browns, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. The news comes after CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported Beckham would "take some time and assess the best situation for...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Bears Unlikely to Sign Free Agent WR

Why Odell Beckham Jr. probably won't sign with the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outside of the exciting and controversial finish between the Bears and Steelers on Monday Night Football, the buzz around the NFL has been where Odell Beckham Jr. will end up. The polarizing wide receiver cleared waivers on Tuesday, allowing him to sign wherever he pleases. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots have all been rumored as possible destinations, but what about the Bears? Beckham Jr. is no longer regarded as a top-tier wideout like he was, but he is still very talented and would add a receiving threat to Matt Nagy’s offense that has lacked pop throughout the first half.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy