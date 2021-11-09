CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

SACUA talks COVID-19 impact statements for faculty, rules of engagement

By Rachel Mintz
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met Monday to discuss putting aside time for unanticipated issues during their meetings, the Faculty Governance Consortium and drafting rules of engagement for SACUA-appointed committees or task forces. J. Caitlin Finlayson, English professor at the University of Michigan-Dearborn and SACUA vice chair,...

Michigan Daily

Schlissel weighs in on academic freedom regarding UMich professor Bright Sheng

The Michigan Daily sat down with University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel Thursday to discuss the Bright Sheng controversy and University employees who remain unvaccinated. Read part one of the interview for Schlissel’s thoughts on the ongoing protest of former athletic doctor Robert Anderson survivors outside his house and the recent 40% growth of the University’s endowment. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
LABOR ISSUES
Guilfordian

Two years into COVID-19: students and faculty reflect

As students approach the end of the fall semester, COVID-19 remains a constant companion. While Guilford College’s Health and Safety Task Force has done an excellent job in monitoring the virus’s transmission and spread, some students have doubts that other students have been keeping themselves safe. “I think, overall, (Guilford...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
U.S. Department of State

The Impactful Role of Faith Actors in the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Biden-Harris Administration continues to play an active role in the international COVID-19 public health and humanitarian response. To be effective, the United States believes that global efforts must include the broadest range of civil society, with equitable and meaningful inclusion of faith actors globally and religious leaders and institutions, many of whom are on the frontlines of responding to health and humanitarian crises. Many faith actors around the world have served in three essential roles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic:
RELIGION
AMA

Statement on ACIP guidelines for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children

“Today’s action by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is a critical step toward protecting this population from COVID-19 infections and ensuring widespread vaccination in the United States. We look forward to the final recommendation of the CDC director on use of the vaccine, which is the final step in a comprehensive, evidence-based, transparent process to ensure vaccines are safe and effective for children in this age group. We urge all parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. While there is overwhelming scientific evidence showing the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we know many parents and families still have questions. We encourage parents to speak with their child’s physician and review trusted resources, such as getvaccineanswers.org, to get the information they need to make an informed decision.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Daily News

Midland commissioner issues statement following Tuesday COVID-19 comments

A Midland County Commissioner has reached out to the Midland Daily News to clarify her comments made during Tuesday's board meeting in the County Services building. At the Tuesday meeting, the commissioners' agenda included a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss the 2022 budget. But when four members of the community presented various COVID-19 concerns before the commissioners during the public comment period, it prompted two commissioners to make their own comments about the pandemic.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WITF

Pitt requires all students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine by December

According to the university, 93% of Pitt’s community has been vaccinated. (Pittsburgh) — The University of Pittsburgh announced Monday that it will require all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 6. The new policy applies to the university’s Oakland campus as well as campuses in Bradford, Greensburg, Johnstown and Titusville.
PITTSBURGH, PA
heart.org

’Investing to rebuild science’ critical due to profound impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientific research was and continues to be significantly impacted on multiple levels, beginning with laboratory closures and interrupted clinical studies and trials, compounded by ongoing supply chain disruptions, the need to limit on-site personnel for safety, research funding redirected to COVID-19 and the demands of caring for children and family by clinicians and researchers.
SCIENCE
fox46.com

COVID-19’s impact on college

Ryan Lufkin, the senior director for Canvas, joined Good Day Charlotte to discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on colleges and universities and its students and staff. Canvas is the leading technology program used by thousands of schools.
COLLEGES
uconn.edu

Nursing Faculty and Students Administer Nearly 1,600 COVID-19 Vaccines at Over 90 Community Initiatives

You need two things in order to vaccinate an entire population: enough vaccines and enough health care workers to administer them. In early 2021, as COVID-19 vaccine production ramped up, hospitals, community health centers, and other health care facilities in Connecticut desperately needed more hands to staff their vaccination clinics. Luckily, UConn School of Nursing was ready and eager to step in.
NORWALK, CT
aao.org

Impact of COVID-19 on Eye Banking and Keratoplasty

In this interview from AAO 2021, Dr. Jennifer Li describes how eye banking guidelines and corneal tissue donation have changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the Eye Bank Association of America medical advisory board has met regularly to create guidelines to ensure quality and safety of corneal donor tissue, evolving as information about the disease matured. Based on the most recent guidelines from June 2021, accredited eye banks evaluate potential donors for underlying health issues, COVID-19 exposure and status, and vaccination status. Despite a 20% decrease in donated corneal tissue in the United States, Dr. Li notes that the rates of keratoplasty and tissue availability have not been negatively affected. But because the United States also provides tissue to patients overseas, this drop in corneal tissue has likely impacted international corneal surgeons and their patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
Michigan Daily

60 years after the Peace Corps was founded at U-M, students remain engaged

At 2 a.m. on Oct. 14, 1960, then-Senator John F. Kennedy, D-Mass., stood on the steps of the Michigan Union to call students to global service and establish the Peace Corps. After a televised presidential debate with Republican nominee and then Vice President Richard Nixon, Kennedy decided to stop at the University of Michigan, without a speech in hand, to speak with students. Kennedy ended up delivering a speech that day that led to the launch of the Peace Corps program at the University and across the nation.
COLLEGES
Michigan Daily

Addressing James B. Angell’s legacy: CSG, United Asian American Organizations, South Asian Awareness Network host teach-in

On Wednesday evening, members of the United Asian American Organizations, Central Student Government and the South Asian Awareness Network hosted a teach-in addressing the life and legacy of the third University of Michigan President James B. Angell. In addition to serving as president of the University, Angell also served as...
COLLEGES
The Center Square

Parson issues executive order on federal vaccine mandate to protect an individual's religious objection, medical restriction

(The Center Square) – Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting Missouri's executive branch from compelling or penalizing anyone to comply with any federal mandates for the COVID-19 vaccination if individuals have a religious objection or a medical restriction. The executive order stated federal vaccine mandates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Echo online

Eastern Michigan University faculty unions express frustrations over lack of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Eastern Michigan Students during class. The Eastern Michigan University’s American Association of University Professors released a statement Aug. 26 expressing disappointment and concern over the university’s COVID-19 safety protocols for the fall semester. One major cause of concern among association members is the university’s lack of COVID-19 vaccination requirements. Nearby...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Daily Montanan

Montana Nurses Association said it’s shut out by Gianforte

Over the last three months, as the coronavirus has continued to cripple the state, the Montana Nurses Association said it has tried eight times to schedule a meeting with Gov. Greg Gianforte to address the need for more support for nurses on the front lines. “We should be at the table; it breaks my heart. […] The post Montana Nurses Association said it’s shut out by Gianforte appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH

