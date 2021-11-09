SACUA talks COVID-19 impact statements for faculty, rules of engagement

“Today’s action by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to recommend the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 is a critical step toward protecting this population from COVID-19 infections and ensuring widespread vaccination in the United States. We look forward to the final recommendation of the CDC director on use of the vaccine, which is the final step in a comprehensive, evidence-based, transparent process to ensure vaccines are safe and effective for children in this age group. We urge all parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. While there is overwhelming scientific evidence showing the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, we know many parents and families still have questions. We encourage parents to speak with their child’s physician and review trusted resources, such as getvaccineanswers.org, to get the information they need to make an informed decision.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO