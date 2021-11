The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has just officially launched its Anniversary Edition today as eager fans and new arrivals alike flock to indulge themselves in the entrancing world of Skyrim. This edition seeks to bring new features to the game and celebrate the achievements that Skyrim has earned over the years. A community of culture and a story for the ages, there will always be something new for fans to enjoy in the experience. One of which is the inclusion of the Skrim Survival mode for free in the game for all ‘Special Edition’ and ‘Anniversary Edition’ players, where you will be able to take on the world of Skyrim in a whole new light.

