Forza Horizon 5 Drone mode comes in handy when you consider a number of extremities that players will come across in the game. Unlike FH4’s elaborate open world set in a fictional part of Britain, FH5 is set in the tough and unpredictable vastness of Mexico which also happens to be 1.5x bigger. It is clear now that the most important collectibles can be obtained once you either find them or hover near them. Some of them being barn finds, XP boards and fast travel boards. The practical way to go about it is to take a spectator’s eagle-eye view of the entire terrain rather than relying on a first person short sight. On Forza Horizon 5, time is of great importance so let’s not waste any and be smart about our gameplay.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO