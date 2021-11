On October 6, six Florida school boards (Alachua, Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade, and Orange) filed a petition with the Division of Administrative Hearings to challenge two provisions of the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) Emergency Rule that requires parental opt-out of school mask mandates and allows parents to send asymptomatic children to school even after the child has been identified as a contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Today that petition was dismissed by Deputy Chief Judge Brian A. Newman of the Division of Administrative Hearings.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO