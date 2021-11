PORTLAND, Oregon — Kaiser Permanente and its employees reached a tentative agreement on a new contract on Saturday, avoiding a strike two days before the deadline. The new contract comes after months of negotiations and it includes wage increases, racial justice language and language to address the staffing crisis, according to a news release from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Healthcare Professionals (OFNHP). The OFNHP is the union that represents Kaiser workers in Oregon and Washington.

