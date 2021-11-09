“Things you can’t really get to in practice, that’s what you play the games for.” Maryland open season against Quinnipiac

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – On Tuesday night, the Maryland men’s basketball team will tip-off their 2021-2022 season against Quinnipiac in a non-conference matchup.

For the Terrapins, their first test against Fayetteville state in their exhibition game, revealed some parts of what needs to be worked on, especially as they kick into gear for the early grind of the season.

“Took us a while to get used to Fayetteville State’s quickness, kept stripping the ball out of our hands early in the game.” said Head Coach Mark Turgeon, “Gotta get used to the speed of the game with these guys [pointing to his team] offensively.”

“Things you can’t really get to in practice, that’s what you play the games for.”

Quinnipiac finished their 2019-2020 campaign, going 9-13, and bring back talented veterans, such as Jacob Rigoni, Kevin Marfo, and Tyrese Williams. The Bobcats are led by Head Coach Baker Dunleavy, son of former NBA player Mike Dunleavy, and former assistant coach at Villanova under Jay Wright.

In their last game, Maryland shot 55 percent from the floor, led by freshman Julian Reese [16 points] in a 89-40 win over Fayetteville State. The Terrapins have won 44 consecutive home-openers dating back to 1977-78, and are 8-2 overall in season-openers under Mark Turgeon.

“What’s great about playing games is that everybody has a little different system.” said Turgeon, “So they [Quinnipiac] run a lot of what we call ghost screens. Fake ball screens, when we really haven’t practiced that a lot. We haven’t seen it yet so it forced us to practice that, and really talk about it. We should get a lot better in the next two weeks cause we’ll play against five different teams that do things different, and should make us a better basketball team.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.