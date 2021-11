A strong low pressure system is forming over Connecticut. Storms have erupted along a cold front which will exit the state by 7 PM. This is also when our severe thunderstorm watch comes to an end. We’re seeing widespread heavy rain and small hail. The strongest winds were in Litchfield County. More severe warned storms could form in the state. The risk of strong storms is decreasing with each minute. It looks like the best parameters for a tornado or damaging winds is to the south of us.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO