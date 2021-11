Taiwanese artist Cheng-Tsung Feng uses his work as a means of exploring the wisdom hidden within traditional crafts and techniques. Often reinventing ancient crafts through design, he applies a diverse range of hand-built methods that are found in artifacts to create large-scale installations and sculptures. His aim is to preserve precious traditional culture—some in danger of being lost forever—through its rebirth in his art. Such aspirations inspired his Fish Trap House series. The bamboo installations give new life to a traditional vessel, once used as a tool for catching fish but now serving as a symbol bearing lost culture in museums and literature.

