The Mid-Morning Dump: On to Texas Tech

Rhett Lathers was a 17-year-old standout football player at Arkansas City High School who was expected to play in the playoffs this weekend. Well, unfortunately, the season has been cut short, because the star football player was killed in a car accident that happened earlier this week. The 17 year...
For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The Georgia Bulldogs, who were on a bye this week, held on to the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. Georgia (7-0) is a unanimous No. 1 (63 first-place votes) for the third straight week and faces Florida this Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Cincinnati...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
The recent slew of Big 12 coaching changes have made Lincoln Riley "sick." In back-to-back weeks, Texas Tech has fired Matt Wells and TCU parted ways with legendary coach Gary Patterson, both following losses to Kansas State. “I feel strange,” Riley said during a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. “...
Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
After a win against the Texas Longhorns last weekend, the Iowa State Cyclones are headed to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Cyclones came out in the second half against Texas with offensive wins and defense stops. With offensive communication progressing for the Cyclones, new plays...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
Deion Sanders finally made his way back onto the Jackson State sidelines Saturday night as his program took on Southern. Sanders has been absent from JSU’s team due to complications from surgery to fix a foot injury. Sanders was seen in a chair on the sideline. However, Sanders couldn’t have...
College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
The Oklahoma Sooners fell flat on their faces against the Baylor Bears. Who is most responsible for the humbling road loss?. As the Oklahoma Sooners stumbled on the road against the Baylor Bears in the form of a 27-14 loss, several members of Oklahoma’s team fell short more than others. The entirety of Oklahoma underperformed Saturday afternoon, and it’s clear that the who team should share some blame, but some deserve a little more criticism than others.
LUBBOCK, Texas — It took little time for new Texas Tech Head Football Coach Joey McGuire to show Red Raider fans the passionate, energetic man he is. Less than a minute after he was announced at his introductory press conference at Jones AT&T Stadium Monday, McGuire stepped away from the microphone and led the crowd in a brief, but ardent “Raider Power” chant, pumping his fist as he belted out the first “RAIDER” of his Texas Tech career.
The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
Comments / 0