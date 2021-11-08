The Mid-Morning Dump: On to Texas Tech

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.

