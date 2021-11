Every October, the hockey world blesses us with two things: the start of the NHL season and, of course, the team Halloween parties. Mark Messier recently spoke about the famous team parties with The Score, “It brings out people’s personalities [...] one of those things that you can all go back to the dressing room for the next couple of weeks and talk about.” He believes that the “team-galvanizing experience” of the parties “are critical to a team’s success” (The Score).

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO