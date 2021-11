Alarm bells are ringing in China as people in search of high yields keep investing their savings in wealth-management products. A history of bailouts had many of them believing that WMPs are implicitly guaranteed by the issuing bank or the state. So when Chinese developers started to offer similar WMPs at even better terms, wealthy Chinese snapped them up as well. Now that some of the country’s largest property firms are struggling to repay their debts, investors are discovering they aren’t risk free. The prospect of big losses could jolt the world’s second-largest economy.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO