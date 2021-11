(Audacy) Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson isn't one who posts to Twitter daily, but he certainly likes to share his opinions when he feels strongly about something in the world of sports. After a week-long period of inactivity on his end, Donaldson decided to join the conversation during the Bears-Steelers matchup on Monday Night Football. And while the bulk of Twitter seemed to be talking more about the officiating decisions, with a taunting call at the end of the game helping derail the Bears' momentum, Donaldson had his focus set on something else.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO