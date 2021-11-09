Steelers vs. Bears, Week 9: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers 29-27 win over the Bears

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Justin Fields﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ introduced himself to the NFL on Monday night. The Bears appeared doomed in the third quarter, showing few signs of offensive life through the first two quarters and failing to meet their defensive reputation. Then, just as quickly as fries are slapped onto a Primanti's sandwich (because it was in Pittsburgh, ya know?), Fields and the Bears flipped the narrative. The rookie put together all of the lessons he's learned from his short career, bailing out of the pocket and taking off when there was nowhere to throw the ball, rolling away from pressure and flipping his hips to deliver strikes, and quickly moving the Bears down the field on two fourth-quarter touchdown drives Chicago absolutely needed. His best throw of his young career came on the second scoring drive, when Fields dropped to pass, stepped up and ripped a rope over the nearest defender to Allen Robinson streaking down the sideline. The completion set up an impressive touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to give the Bears the lead and officially put the football world on notice. Fields has the goods and continues to trend upward, and even though the Bears lost, they have to feel good about what they saw from their young signal-caller.

