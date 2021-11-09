CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female Invest Raises $4.5 Million To Empower Women To Invest

By Rebecca Szkutak
 5 days ago
When Camilla Falkenberg was 19, she wanted to start investing. But she wasn’t sure where to begin. She was struggling to find the information she needed to make informed choices. It took her about a year to get started. Little did she know her future business partners, Emma Due Bitz and...

