CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology for Chemical Recycling of Agricultural Plastic Waste

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Scaling Textile-to-Textile Recycling of Used Garments – The Holy Grail of Circular Textiles

Achieving circularity in textiles is an increasingly important topic on the industry agenda. However, at the present moment, this industry is still largely dominated by a linear business model, producing, consuming and throwing away more textiles than ever before. The transition to circularity is not an easy one, and it requires a collective, systemic approach. One of the three key components of a circular fashion model as defined by World Circular Textiles Day in their 2050 vision, is for “Raw materials to be renewable, recyclable and safe, and to be kept in continual circulation.” Effective textile-to-textile recycling of used garments at scale...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
One Green Planet

Recycling Ain’t All That: Why You Should Reconsider This Waste(ful) Disposal Method

Recycling has become synonymous with green living in America and is often touted as the supreme environmentally friendly solution to waste. However, despite its association with an eco-friendly lifestyle, recycling may not be the massively environmentally friendly activity it’s made out to be. Sure, it offers an alternative destination to a landfill for a soda can or plastic water bottle. And it can save quite a bit of energy when we don’t have to produce brand new soda cans and plastic water bottles every time one is used. But the process of recycling itself carries its own negative impact on the planet, putting into question just how sustainable and environmentally conscious of a waste solution this is.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Waste#Plastic Recycling#Waste Plastics#Streetinsider Premium#Sarnia#The Company#Acthf#Fse#D50#Canadian#Switch Energy
plasticsnews.com

Aduro, Switch focus on recycling agricultural plastics

Chemical recycler Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. and Ontario-based recycler Switch Energy Corp. will build a pilot plant in Sarnia, Ontario, to recover polyethylene and polypropylene used in agriculture. The project will test if small-scale chemical recycling plants can be placed near farmers so that more material will be recycled rather...
AGRICULTURE
Colossal

Recycled Building Materials Construct a Multi-Purpose Zero Waste Center in Japan

Back in 2003, Kamikatsu, a town in Tokushima Prefecture, became Japan’s first municipality to go zero waste, establishing a whopping 45 categories for recycling. Today, the village reuses about 80 percent of the garbage it generates, and the Kamikatsu Zero Waste Center is at the forefront of the community’s charge to become entirely trash-free in the coming years.
ENVIRONMENT
plasticstoday.com

Honeywell Launches ‘Revolutionary’ Plastics Recycling Technology

Honeywell today announced the commercialization of what it calls a “revolutionary process” that will advance the circular economy by expanding the types of plastics that can be recycled. It will use the recycled materials to produce feedstock to make recycled plastics with a smaller carbon footprint. Honeywell said that its...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
hydrocarbonprocessing.com

Emerson to provide automation technology for plastics recycling plant

ReNew ELP, a UK-based advanced recycling company, has selected Emerson as its digital automation partner for its new plastics recycling plant in Teesside, North East England. Emerson’s advanced automation technology and software will help achieve safe, efficient operation of an innovative hydrothermal process to convert end-of-life plastics back into their original feedstock to produce new plastic products, reducing waste and pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
aiche.org

Mike Levy on Waste Plastic

Mike Levy is a Senior Associate at First Environment, Inc., a member of the steering committee for the 3rd Global Symposium on Waste Plastic, and a keynote speaker at the conference. He will be presenting "Circular Economy Standards Development Update – How Will the Plastics Industry be Impacted?”. We caught...
ENVIRONMENT
dvrplayground.com

Waste to Energy (WTE) (Waste-to-Energy) Sales Market Rising Trends Analysis and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2028 – Sanfeng Covanta, China Everbright, Tianjin Teda

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Waste to Energy (WTE) (Waste-to-Energy) Sales market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Waste to Energy (WTE) (Waste-to-Energy) Sales Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
TrendHunter.com

Antibacterial Recycled Waste Bags

Cedo is introducing the UK's first antibacterial refuse sack for domestic use, which will be helpful for reducing the spread of potentially harmful bacteria. The Good Karma brand bag is made with 100% recycled plastic, including post-consumer flexible plastic film collected and sorted from households, and it features an added antimicrobial agent called Bactiglas that's trusted across the healthcare industry.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Versatile Recycled Plastic Textiles

Quest Fabric by the British textile brand Camira is made from recycled plastic waste found in the oceans. The versatile fabric is the brand's second investment in the Seaqual Initiative, a community-oriented clean-up organization. The Seaqual Initiative transforms some of its recovered waste into Seaqual Yarn. Camira collaborated with the...
ENVIRONMENT
murphyshockeylaw.net

Plastics in Electronics Components Market 2020: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Companies (ASHLAND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS , BASF , CELANESE , COVESTRO , More) and Forecasts 2027

The market study on the global Plastics in Electronics Components market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. The Plastics in Electronics Components Market report provides...
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy