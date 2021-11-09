Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology for Chemical Recycling of Agricultural Plastic Waste

Recycling has become synonymous with green living in America and is often touted as the supreme environmentally friendly solution to waste. However, despite its association with an eco-friendly lifestyle, recycling may not be the massively environmentally friendly activity it’s made out to be. Sure, it offers an alternative destination to a landfill for a soda can or plastic water bottle. And it can save quite a bit of energy when we don’t have to produce brand new soda cans and plastic water bottles every time one is used. But the process of recycling itself carries its own negative impact on the planet, putting into question just how sustainable and environmentally conscious of a waste solution this is.

