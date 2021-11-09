Aduro and Switch Energy Partner to Build Pilot Plant in Ontario, Canada Demonstrating Hydrochemolytic(TM) Technology for Chemical Recycling of Agricultural Plastic Waste
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB: ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0