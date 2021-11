In recent years, the Supreme Court has grown increasingly paranoid about religious discrimination. The Republican-appointed justices see “animosity to religion” around every corner (unless it emanates from Donald Trump). They have been keen to shield people of faith—specifically, conservative Christians—from the faintest whiff of offense. And they have been eager to grant exemptions to religious plaintiffs who insist that complying with the law would violate their beliefs. At no point in any of the court’s recent religious liberty cases did these justices even raise the possibility that these plaintiffs had feigned or exaggerated their beliefs.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO