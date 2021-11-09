Understanding and treating scoliosis

The first task for the caregiver is to not be reactive, take a step back and try to see the need under the behavior. The last year and a half has been difficult and stressful for everyone. Overnight, our lives were turned upside down and we were left to figure out how to navigate unknown territory. Families lost employment and income, there was uncertainty and fear, in-person contact with our support systems stopped and parents were dealing with stress and anxiety about how to take care their families. In a very short period of time, schools, daycares, community centers, sports, extracurricular activities and a number of other things closed or stopped. In the midst of our own stress, it can be hard to remember that the lives of our children were also significantly impacted. In addition, children are very sensitive to the stress of their caregivers. If we aren’t OK, they aren’t feeling OK.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO