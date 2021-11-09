CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Understanding and treating scoliosis

Milton Daily Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour middle schooler has probably been experiencing a lot of changes with their body. If you’ve noticed that they are going through a growth spurt, now is the time to be on the lookout for scoliosis. What Is Scoliosis?. Scoliosis is a condition where the spine curves in the...

www.standard-journal.com

Comments / 0

Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KATV

Understanding Cognitive Therapy

For more information call Rivendell Behavioral Health Services today at 1-800-264-5640. They offer no cost assessments and referrals 24/7 in the privacy of their accredited hospital as well as onsite mobile assessments across the state.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Understanding the tricks of lymphomas

Cellular immunotherapies have so far not been very effective against non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. A team led by Armin Rehm of the MDC has discovered a possible reason. As the they describe in Cell Reports, this cancer induces changes in the large blood vessels through which immune cells normally migrate to the lymph nodes.
CANCER
Pennsylvania State
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: Understanding migraines

A migraine is a throbbing type of headache distinguished by the fact that symptoms other than pain occur with the headache. Nausea and vomiting, lightheadedness, sensitivity to light (photophobia), and other visual disturbances are common migraine symptoms. Between three million and seven million Americans suffer chronic migraines – defined as...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
psychologytoday.com

Helping Children Understand Anger

Anger is a reaction to emotional or physical needs not being met. Children have difficulty expressing angry emotions and regulating them. Adults can help children identify and express anger in healthy ways. Anger is generally a natural response to frustrating issues or situations, yet is often expressed in ways that...
KIDS
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Understanding, Responding to Challenging Behaviors

The first task for the caregiver is to not be reactive, take a step back and try to see the need under the behavior. The last year and a half has been difficult and stressful for everyone. Overnight, our lives were turned upside down and we were left to figure out how to navigate unknown territory. Families lost employment and income, there was uncertainty and fear, in-person contact with our support systems stopped and parents were dealing with stress and anxiety about how to take care their families. In a very short period of time, schools, daycares, community centers, sports, extracurricular activities and a number of other things closed or stopped. In the midst of our own stress, it can be hard to remember that the lives of our children were also significantly impacted. In addition, children are very sensitive to the stress of their caregivers. If we aren’t OK, they aren’t feeling OK.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Shingles, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every three Americans will develop shingles at some point in their lifetime. While the majority of people are well aware that the disease manifests itself as a blistering rash, there are many things you might not know about shingles, including why it occurs, who is most at risk and what its number one cause is. Read on to learn everything you need to know about shingles. Read on until the end so you can protect yourself—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

How Ibuprofen Affects Blood Pressure

Ibuprofen is the drug most used all over the world to combat pain and fever due to its analgesic and anti-inflammatory. This will make it a good medicine for our health, but is it also beneficial for people who have high blood pressure ?. Specifically, ibuprofen is a medication that...
HEALTH
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease

Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
dukehealth.org

EOS Imaging Reduces Radiation Exposure for Children with Scoliosis

Children with scoliosis require frequent X-rays to check their progress and monitor their growth. Over time, that can mean a lot of exposure to radiation. Fortunately, a unique imaging technology called EOS is available at several Duke Health locations. It significantly reduces that radiation exposure and provides the high-quality images doctors need to diagnose and treat scoliosis and other musculoskeletal conditions in children.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
autismparentingmagazine.com

Understanding Noncontingent Reinforcement for Autism

Noncontingent reinforcement is a method of behavior modification that is used in applied behavior analysis (ABA) to reduce challenging behavior in children with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) or other developmental disabilities or differences. Noncontingent reinforcement gives continuous access to a reinforcer that is independent of a specific behavior. Noncontingent reinforcement, also known as NCR, is not dependent on behavior and is supported by research as an effective intervention method for challenging behavior.
HEALTH

