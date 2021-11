(Iowa City, IA) Iowa City police stated the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission chair was arrested shortly after the group’s meeting Thursday. An Iowa City Police officer noticed Commission chair Mohamed Traore and knew he had an active warrant for his arrest related to a 2019 second offense operating while intoxicated charge. The city notes the officers acted under the law — but acknowledged “this situation could have been addressed in a more private manner removed from the context of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting.” The commission’s website says the city council established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission “to bear witness to the truth of racial injustice in Iowa City and to carry out restorative justice, through the collection of testimony and public hearings.”

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO