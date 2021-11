The Dodgers hold a $12 million club option with a $4 million buyout on right-hander Joe Kelly, but Jorge Castillo of the L.A. Times reports that Los Angeles is planning to pay him the buyout rather than pick up the net $8 million option. Part of the reasoning, according to Castillo, is that the biceps strain which caused Kelly to be removed from the NLCS roster is significant enough that he won’t be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO