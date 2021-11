Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have struggled over the past two years in the absence of Klay Thompson. Now, however, things have changed as Curry and the Warriors are 7-1 to start the season. Many analysts believe the Warriors are going to win it all this year, especially now that they have Thompson coming back in time for the Holiday season. It's a great time to be a Dubs fan, and last night proved to be quite fruitful for the team.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO