Oil slips after gains on rosier outlook for global economy, fuel demand

By Aaron Sheldrick
Metro International
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after two straight sessions of gains as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill, Chinese exports and the global post-pandemic recovery lifted the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude was down 10 cents at $83.33 a barrel by 0410 GMT, after gaining...

www.metro.us

Metro International

Argument over coal phase-out holds up UN climate conference deal

GLASGOW (Reuters) -Last-minute wrangling over commitments to phase out coal power held up a deal at the U.N. climate conference on Saturday that conference host Britain said would keep alive a goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Alok Sharma, the conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop chairman, urged the almost 200...
GLASGOW, PA
invezz.com

Crude Oil Price Prediction Following a Twist in Demand Outlook

Crude oil price remains above $80 despite heightened volatility in recent sessions. OPEC has lowered its forecast for global oil demand in Q4'21. Investors are concerned over the probability that the US may release oil from its SPR. Crude oil price is reacting to OPEC’S adjusted forecast for global oil...
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
CNN

Angry about gas prices? Blame Wall Street

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. If you're looking for someone to blame for high gas prices, we're here to help. Hint: It's not President Biden. Here's...
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a third-straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 454 this week. That followed increases in each of the previous two weeks, including a climb of six oil rigs last week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by six to stand at 556, according to Baker Hughes. December West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, down 89 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
OilPrice.com

OPEC Cuts 2021 Global Oil Demand Forecast Again

Global oil demand is expected to average 96.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, revising down its forecast by 160,000 bpd after cutting expectations of fourth-quarter consumption by 330,000 bpd compared to last month’s outlook. In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), OPEC.
Metro International

Oil extends losses triggered by U.S. inflation fears

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped to $82 a barrel on Thursday, extending sharp falls triggered by concerns over rising U.S. inflation while OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high energy prices. Brent crude futures lost 52 cents, or 0.63%, to $82.12 a barrel by 1343 GMT...
Metro International

Oil falls on higher dollar in volatile week

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, wiping out gains from the previous session, as the dollar continued to rise on bets the U.S. central bank will bring forward plans to raise rates to tame inflation. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3%,...
Metro International

Traders left on the hook for expensive coal after China squashes prices

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Chinese coal traders are selling cargoes at losses or trying to delay imports after Beijing’s market interventions triggered a 50% price drop that saddled them with unprofitable supplies, according to several market participants. Domestic thermal coal futures have halved over the past three weeks after the government...
Metro International

Japan plans stimulus of $350 billion to ease pain of COVID-19, oil costs

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economic stimulus package will require fiscal spending worth 40 trillion yen ($350 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, and a draft of the spending plan reviewed by Reuters features steps to ease the pain of rising oil prices. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, with his...
Metro International

U.S.-China climate deal lifts hopes as UN talks turn to dollars and cents

GLASGOW (Reuters) – A surprise deal between China and the United States, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, has boosted the COP26 U.N. climate summit as it enters two final days of tough bargaining to try to stop global warming becoming catastrophic. Britain’s conference president, Alok Sharma, told delegations...
