The Brooklyn Nets were on the brink of what would have been their second win in two nights on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Unfortunately for them, the Nets suffered a monumental collapse in the fourth period as they let Chicago outscore them 42-17 in the final frame. The game ended with a final score of 118-95, and Brooklyn star Kevin Durant was not at all happy with his team’s performance on the evening.

