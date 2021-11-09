Shockers season tips off Tuesday, WSU has a ‘big’ shooting solution

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shockers season starts Tuesday night against Jacksonville State. Wichita State’s head coach Isaac Brown wants his team to shoot better this season, and he might have a big man to contribute.

Freshman Kenny Pohto is 6 feet 11 inches tall and has developed as a three-point shooting big man during the Shockers preseason. He won the three-point contest during a fan event last month and continues to turn heads with his teammates with his shooting.

“I don’t think people knew he could shoot it that well, but yeah, he’s a snipper man,” said Morris Udeze, a junior forward for WSU. “Leave him open; it’s going in for sure. He’s a great player.”

Pohto is from Sweden and played some of his prep career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita. He developed a shooting ability when he was younger and developed it as he grew in stature and his game.

“Not always, I used to be more of an inside guy,” said Pohto. “Maybe a few years ago, I started stepping outside a little bit. I guess after that, it went pretty good, so I kept going.”

The Shockers open their season against Jacksonville State Tuesday night at Koch Arena. The game has a 7:02 p.m. scheduled tip-off.

