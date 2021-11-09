CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boswell’s late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

By Will Graves - AP Sports Writer
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XY9yq_0cqpejeb00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night.

Boswell’s third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.

Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago’s DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud’s fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Fields found Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard strike with 1:46 remaining to give the Bears a 27-26 lead.

It didn’t last. Roethlisberger directed the Steelers 52 yards in seven plays — aided by Chicago’s 12th penalty of the night — to set up Boswell for the winner.

The Bears (3-6) made it to midfield as time wound down, but Cairo Santos’ 65-yard field goal attempt into the closed end at Heinz Field was well short.

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth caught two touchdown passes for the Steelers, and rookie running back Najee Harris found the end zone for a fifth straight game as the Steelers won their 20th straight home game in the NFL’s Monday night showcase.

Freiermuth hauled in a 4-yard scoring pass from Roethlisberger in the first quarter and added a leaping 10-yard grab in the third.

Roethlisberger completed 21 of 30 passes for 205 yards without an interception to help coach Mike Tomlin move into second place on the franchise’s win list behind Chuck Noll. Tomlin has 150 victories, one more than predecessor Bill Cowher, who joined Noll in the Hall of Fame over the summer.

Fields and Chicago’s offense struggled for three quarters before coming alive in the fourth. The 11th overall pick in this year’s draft passed for 291 yards and a score and ran for another 45 but it wasn’t quite enough.

The Bears hoped the return of David Montgomery from a knee injury that sidelined Chicago’s leading rusher for more than a month would take a little bit of the pressure off Fields to try and do everything for the league’s worst offense.

Nope. While Montgomery looked fresh, the Bears remained largely a disjointed mess until the fourth quarter. Fields seemed to spend as much time before the snap pointing his teammates in the right direction as he did surveying the defense. The result was another shaky performance for a team now in a four-game freefall.

UP NEXT

Bears: Are off next week, then welcome Baltimore to Soldier Field on Nov. 21.

Steelers: Host Detroit next Sunday. Pittsburgh has won its last five meetings with the Lions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Justin Fields
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on COVID precautions: 'You can't live in a bubble'

The big news out of the NFL on Wednesday centers on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. This, along with some other high-profile positive tests, prompted the media to ask Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger about what precautions he’s taking.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Hall Of Fame
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell takes big hit on fake field goal attempt

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried a fake field goal that did not work out during Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. With the score tied at 3-3 and 1:44 remaining in the first half of play, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and attempted to throw a touchdown pass from the Browns’ 10-yard line.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Roethlisberger does not practice

Working on a short week, the Steelers held their first real practice heading into Sunday’s game against the winless Lions at Heinz Field and Ben Roethlisberger did not practice at all.
NFL
Corydon Times-Republican

Photos: Bears fall to Steelers, 29-27

Justin Fields guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers hold off Bears for huge 29-27 win

In a game that was as close as it could be, the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to win on the leg of kicker Chris Boswell and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 38th career fourth-quarter comeback. Pittsburgh held off the scrappy Chicago Bears to win 29-27 and improve its record to 5-3. Offensively nothing...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers survive 'MNF' late-game scare, defeat Bears 29-27

The Pittsburgh Steelers win their fourth-straight game after a victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, 29-27. The Steelers led until there was 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Bears took a 27-26 lead. Pittsburgh marched 52 yards to kick a 40-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to retake the lead.
NFL
westkentuckystar.com

Steelers overcome Bears' late heroics 29-27

Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday Night Football.”. The rookie quarterback guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win.
NFL
WKBN

WKBN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy