The true cost of owning an electric vehicle

The Indian State of Delhi has decided to do away with electric vehicle subsidies, incentivizing drivers to purchase EVs. New reports from various Indian media outlets have stated that the country’s electric vehicle policy has been revised with the intention of withdrawing EV subsidy programs that offer rebates when EVs are purchased. The move is somewhat shocking, considering several Indian government officials are petitioning for large-scale battery manufacturers to set up production lines in India. Additionally, several well-known EV companies, including Tesla, are attempting to enter the market with the help of government officials who are attempting to reach terms with the Silicon Valley-based car company that would see its EVs enter the market through imports.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO