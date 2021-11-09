CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lessons learned from an election

In the wake of an election last week where there were few surprises lobbed into the final count, big city newspaper columnists and political experts from television news panels left and right primarily focused on the Virginia outcomes and saw the death spiral of the Democrats in the returns – well,...

ABC News' FiveThirtyEight publishes article on 'Why racist White voters often favor Black Republicans'

ABC News' election coverage subset FiveThirtyEight is facing backlash over an article attempting to explain why "racist White voters favor Black Republicans." The co-authors, Stanford University Assistant Professor Hakeem Jefferson and University of California Irvine Professor Michael Tesler, pushed back against those dismissing "Republican racism" following last week's election victory of GOP candidate Winsome Sears in Virginia's lieutenant governor's race.
White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
Democrats are bound to learn the wrong lesson from Glenn Youngkin’s win

The worst thing about Terry McAuliffe’s loss wasn’t the fusillade of journalists churning out pre-writes of Democrats’ midterm obituaries, or the schizophrenic New York Times editorial that accused the party of going too far left while simultaneously endorsing its policy goals, or even the fact that Republicans now have evidence that going full knuckle-dragger on COVID and critical race theory turns out their voters no less than Build the Wall did in 2016.
Some Lessons May be Learned From the Virginia Gubernatorial Race

Well, dear readers, this past week has been so political that I can’t avoid tossing my two cents worth of opinions into the ever-roiling pot of America’s ever-changing and often disturbing politics. History is being made as we watch, folks!. If you follow politics you know what’s been transpiring in...
The lessons Republicans and Democrats learned from Decision 2021, according to analysts

MCLEAN, Va. – After an eight-year Democratic stay in the governor’s mansion and two-year full control of the General Assembly, voters have flipped Virginia red. Republicans won a clean sweep of major positions in Virginia election night 2021 (Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General [based on projections as final tallies are completed]) and took control of the House of Delegates. The Democrats remain in control of the state senate.
Capito: Congressional Democrats should learn lessons from Virginia GOP victory

CHARLESTON — In the wake of the come-from-behind victory by Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Democrats in Congress should halt pushing social spending and election reform bills. Capito, R-W.Va., spoke to West Virginia reporters Thursday afternoon in what has become...
Jonathan L. Wharton (opinion): Lessons learned from Tuesday's elections

Commentators will often suggest that one election can signal how future elections will go, particularly significant future elections like next year’s congressional and gubernatorial ones. But last week’s local races were mostly about the municipal candidates and the local issues they championed, not a referendum on next year. Also, turnout...
How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
'Mayor Pete' looks inside a political marriage

Infrastructure week? Try Pete Buttigieg week. The Transportation secretary held court Monday at the White House press briefing, gushing about the big infrastructure legislation steaming its way to the president’s desk. “We are excited with an exclamation point,” the avowed policy wonk said, eager to discuss roads, rails and pipelines, oh my!
CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
