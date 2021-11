SHELBY— U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown showed his support for United Steelworkers Local #3057 Monday on the picket line outside the ArcelorMittal steel mill. "Plenty of these people here have worked every day since Labor Day," Brown told media of the seven-day work weeks. "Sometimes more than eight hours a day. That's often a safety issue. You can see standing here for 30 minutes the honking of horns. Virtually the whole community is supportive of these workers. And it's clear they need to hire more people. They hire more people, it's better for the local community, the local restaurants. ... It's just better all around for the whole economy. I'm going to do what I can to convince the company to hire people."

SHELBY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO