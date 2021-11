It hasn’t been the smoothest start to the season for the new-look Los Angeles Lakers as they continue to look for ways to integrate the various new pieces that now make up their roster. Unfortunately for them, they’ve been going about that process without LeBron James, who has only appeared in 6 contests so far in the early going due to a few of nagging injuries. The off-season trade for Russell Westbrook, which was maligned by many and raised reasonable questions regarding fit when it happened, has at least given Los Angeles a ball handler that can run the offense while James is sidelined.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO