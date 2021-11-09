CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 K-pop groups to get you into the genre

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no surprise that K-pop has grown to become a phenomenon in the U.S. With a rise in international music, it would only take little time for the genre to enter the Western market. For a little background: K-pop trainees are selected either from auditions to individual entertainment companies...

Washington Square News

K-pop burn book: October edition

TWICE — “The Feels”. Alex: I’m in love with nine women. I adore the big band sound and it’s so addictive. What an incredible way to start off the month. TWICE caught the tail end of the hi-teen wave and delivered the best version of it. Joey: Honestly, I wasn’t...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebrag.com

Are K-pop group Wanna One speculated to reunite ahead of MAMA 2021?

News of Wanna One’s reunion has caught fire again, with reports emerging that the beloved group might be coming back with new music. Despite their disbandment in 2018, fans of Wanna One have not given up hope of a reunion. Throughout their short run, the temporary group – comprising the winners of the reality show Produce 101 – ruled charts and hearts alike, banging out one hit after another.
MUSIC
NME

South Korea is getting a new arena dedicated to K-pop

South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM is building the first major arena in Seoul dedicated to K-pop. The project, named CJ LiveCity Arena, is being spearheaded by the entertainment giant’s subsidiary CJ LiveCity. The company held a ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday ( October 27) to mark the start of the building’s construction phase. The arena is slated to open its doors in 2024.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

5 times K-Pop groups had their stage performances cut short or interrupted without notice

The K-Pop industry is too cut-throat for easy survival. Most of the time, it is rather heartbreaking to see it crush an artist's dreams until they can prove themselves either by international recognition, chart-topping hits, or overwhelming numbers popularity, or other such measures. Some of the biggest K-Pop acts we know today also had to face such adversity and even disrespect at one point in time. One of the biggest instances of such a thing has to be when broadcasting channels interrupt artists in the middle of their performance, make abrupt changes to their backing track, or simply cut their performance off.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Eight K-Pop Artists Claim Spots On Billboard's World Albums Chart This Week

K-pop continues its meteoric rise with more musicians becoming recognized in the international scene, especially in the U.S. This week, eight K-pop musicians have claimed spots on Billboard's World Albums Chart. Boyband Seventeen's "Attacca" album debuted No. 1 on this week's chart. Fresh from releasing their new mini album, Seventeen...
ENTERTAINMENT
studybreaks.com

SHINee: The Group That Probably Started All of Your Favorite K-Pop Trends

While the South Korean boy band has made a name for themselves within the genre, they also paved the way for other bands to do the same. SHINee. It would be extremely surprising if any K-pop fan didn’t know the name SHINee, or the immense impact that they have had on the K-pop industry. For 13 years now, SHINee has broken records, set trends and come out with brilliant songs that prove that they are here to stay.
BEAUTY & FASHION
kpopstarz.com

These 15 K-Pop Idols Have Visuals Straight Out of a Novel

Idol Champ, the official voting application for the MBC M music program "Show Champion," recently held a poll asking users to select the K-pop idol with visuals straight out of a novel. Here are the top fifteen!. From October 16 to October 31, Idol Champ held a poll collaborating with...
CELEBRITIES
University of Cincinnati News Record

Connecting through K-pop: UC group celebrates Korean culture and dance

It is 7 p.m. on a Friday in West Charlton Hall, room 277, and the Korean Culture and Dance Club (KCDC) are rehearsing the song "Obliviate" by a K-pop group called Lovelyz. As the music begins to play, the seven members huddle together and dance, following the routine for the "Obliviate" music video in synchronization.
CINCINNATI, OH
Marie Claire

35 Essential K-Pop Songs Every Fan Should Know

BTS, Parasite, BLACKPINK, Squid Game...South Korean content is bigger than ever around the world. Through the Korean wave, or Hallyu, Korean pop culture has become a major driver of global culture, and at the center of it all is K-pop. Every music fan should at least check out the super-genre: K-pop is one of the most innovative forms of music, drawing from sub-genres and eras from around the world to create their own sound. Not to mention, K-pop fans are never bored: idol groups and soloists typically release new music every couple of months, with comebacks bringing massive videos, music show performances, and livestreams for fans. For any K-pop newbie who doesn't know where to start ('cause it is A. Lot.), here's your guide to the most essential k-pop songs, from the earliest groups to the latest hitmakers.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

These are the TOP 10 Most Followed K-Pop Artists on TikTok

On November 10, K-Pop Radar announced their "2021 K-Pop World Map" based on TikTok data. There, they revealed the top ten most followed K-pop artists on the platform. Keep on reading to see who made the top ten. 10. Jeon Somi. Ranking in tenth place is Jeon Somi, with 4.8...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
allkpop.com

These are the most-viewed K-pop idol pages on Wikipedia

According to Wikipedia, these are the top 5 most-viewed pages on Wikipedia for individual K-pop idols for the month of October 2021 (10/1/21 to 10/31/21):. 1. LISA (BLACKPINK) (#19 overall for WikiProject Korea) 2. V (BTS) (#28 overall for WikiProject Korea) 3. JUNGKOOK (BTS) (#32 overall for WikiProject Korea) 4....
INTERNET
epicstream.com

BLACKPINK Shock: K-pop Group's How You Like That Surpasses 1 Billion Views On YouTube

BLACKPINK released their hit song How You Like That in June 2020. BLACKPINK officially embraced a new chapter in their career by dropping their first Korean-language studio album, The Album, in 2020. Its lead single, How You Like That, earned international success by topping different charts in several countries. Upon...
MUSIC
Marie Claire

The 20 Best New K-Pop Songs of 2021

1 "Celebrity" - IU IU's latest song about the nature of celebrity and public scrutiny, "Celebrity" wins you over with its uplifting lyrics and soft house beat breaking into an EDM chorus. 2 "Rosario" - Epik High ft. CL, ZICO. Korean hip hop group Epik High has been around for...
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

2021 MAMA Changes Judging Method, Strengthening K-Pop Fan Voting

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 organizing committee made some changes with the judging of the categories. Read on for more details. Mnet revealed the changes before the "2021 MAMA Nomination Announcement" on November 3. For the selection of the awardees, artists and works that contributed to the development of...
MUSIC
NME

Eight K-pop songs from October 2021 you need to hear, from IU to SEVENTEEN

October 2021 was arguably the busiest month in K-pop yet this year. Everyone, from up-and-coming fourth generation superstars aespa to legendary South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High, were on a roll. There was also the long-awaited solo studio album from former 2NE1 member CL, plus IU’s first release since her seminal album ‘LILAC’.
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

K-Pop Cosmetic Collabs

Blackpink's Lids was named global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics last year and now, the star is collaborating with the brand on the MAC x L collection. The highly anticipated collection is being teased as one that's been "Designed by Lisa. Created by MAC. Exclusively for you," and fans can expect to see a curated selection of the star's favorite products, plus all-new shades.
MAKEUP
kpopstarz.com

Global K-Pop Icon CL Releases 'Let It' Music Video

International superstar and K-pop phenomenon, CL, released a new music video for new track "Let It," off her recently released album "ALPHA." CL continues to ride the momentous wave initiated by the first release of "ALPHA" lead single "SPICY" last month, and her follow-up, "Lover Like Me," culminating in last week's explosive release.
WORLD
kpopstarz.com

How Cancel Culture is Ruining K-Pop

Cancel Culture - it is a word every millennial and pop-culture enthusiast is aware of in this generation. However, are people truly aware of how deeply impactful this is to the mental health of the people targeted by it?. Although Cancel Culture seems like a harmless bandwagon phenomenon, it is...
CELEBRITIES

