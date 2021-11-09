10 K-pop groups to get you into the genre

BTS, Parasite, BLACKPINK, Squid Game...South Korean content is bigger than ever around the world. Through the Korean wave, or Hallyu, Korean pop culture has become a major driver of global culture, and at the center of it all is K-pop. Every music fan should at least check out the super-genre: K-pop is one of the most innovative forms of music, drawing from sub-genres and eras from around the world to create their own sound. Not to mention, K-pop fans are never bored: idol groups and soloists typically release new music every couple of months, with comebacks bringing massive videos, music show performances, and livestreams for fans. For any K-pop newbie who doesn't know where to start ('cause it is A. Lot.), here's your guide to the most essential k-pop songs, from the earliest groups to the latest hitmakers.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO