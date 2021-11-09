Planting the bulbs before the snow

“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”—S. Brown. Welcome to November. The beautiful weather we had the last week of October made me wonder if fall was ever going to truly arrive. With a forecast in the 40s for the first week of November, I guess fall will finally show up. In previous years, I would have been well into my fall clean-up and almost finished up. I still have to dig my dahlias, cut down and remove any diseased foliage from my perennial beds, clean out my garden beds, plant my garlic and eventually mulch all my fallen leaves. With all that going on, it’s a wonder that I’m considering putting in a few more spring-blooming bulbs.

SAUK COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO