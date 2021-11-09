CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Planting the bulbs before the snow

By Rachel Shenk Follow Rachel Shenk
Goshen News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI kneel on the ground in the middle of my yard. A thin plastic grocery bag shields my knees from the wet grass so my leggings won’t get stained. Packages of spring bulbs lay scattered around me. In my hand, I hold a bulb planter I borrowed from my friend Margaret....

www.goshennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakesarearadio.net

Don’t Rake All Your Leaves Before the Snow Flies

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – As the fall season comes to an end this week and many Lakes Area residents are scrambling to finish up their yard work before the snow flies, experts are encouraging residents to leave some leaves. David Mizejewski with the National Wildlife Federation says it isn’t necessary...
LIFESTYLE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ’s outdoor ‘to do list’ before the snow falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio prepares for the winter season, AJ Petitti says there is an important list of things you need to take care of in your yard. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and he shares his checklist with Fox 8’s Scott Sabol. Lawn...
GARDENING
Salisbury Post

Summer amaryllis bulbs will rebloom for holiday

Many have decided to retain their spent amaryllis bulbs last winter for another spectacular holiday bloom. These Christmas bloomers are expensive and can be saved and grown through the summer months to rebloom for the upcoming Christmas holidays. Bulbs are placed outdoors for rapid growth during the summer months and now it’s time to bring them indoors with a few procedures to help them rebloom.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
timespub.com

Bucks Beautiful planting 40,000 daffodil bulbs this fall

Bucks Beautiful recently announced that funds raised through generous donations will enable them to plant 40,000 daffodil bulbs in Bucks County this fall. In partnership with Gale Nurseries Inc., the perennial bulbs will be planted at five locations. The Bulbs for Bucks Program was the inspiration of board member Chuck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulbs#Plant#Earth#Headway
providencejournal.com

Gardening: For an early taste of spring, force bulbs indoors

I love the winter, but by March I am ready for spring. I usually have some snowdrops blooming in March on a south-facing hillside, but they are subtle, not bodacious blooms. So, I plant lots of bulbs indoors in the fall and keep them cool until it is time to bring them into the warmth of the house, and I get indoor tulips, daffodils and more in March. That’s what forcing bulbs is all about. It’s simple, really, but there are a few tips I can share since I do this every year.
GARDENING
cedarcityutah.com

Plant bulbs now for a color explosion of blossoms in spring

FEATURE — Spring-blooming bulbs are popular because of the beauty they add to the landscape and their ease of growing. Now is a good time to plant them, and many local retailers offer a wide variety. Consider the following popular choices, and find planting tips at the end of the article.
GARDENING
Macomb Daily

Adding mulch before winter will protect your plants from damage

Q: I was told that I should mulch my perennial plants with wood chips or straw for the winter. I mulch them each spring so that there will be fewer weeds, but what will mulching them do over the winter? Is it worth it?. A: Mulch is the inexpensive fix-it...
GARDENING
The Trussville Tribune

Home Services: Plant spring bulbs now

Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY – Nothing says spring more than blooming drifts of cheerful daffodils and other bulbs. However, to enjoy these spring bulbs, a horticulture professional with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System says October to late December is the time to plant here in Alabama. Good Bulb Choices Megan Jones, an Alabama […]
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
usu.edu

Ask an Expert - Plant Bulbs Now for Color Explosion this Spring

Spring-blooming bulbs are popular because of the beauty they add to the landscape and their ease of growing. Now is a good time to plant them, and many local retailers offer a wide variety. Consider these popular selections. Tulips - Tulips are adapted to Utah soils and are available in...
LOGAN, UT
NBCMontana

Shops experience snow tire shortage just before winter

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Experts say every tire store in the nation is feeling the impact of this pandemic, and some put it in perspective this way -- Goodyear expects to be 5 million tires short this year. It's particularly troubling as the winter driving season starts. “I'm up here from...
BOZEMAN, MT
localsyr.com

How to prepare your lawn before the snow falls

KIRKVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A Lawn Care business owner gives neighbors tips on how to prepare before the snow falls. Jim Barrett owns Premier Lawn Services out of Kirkville. He’s recommending residents prepare before it starts snowing. “Get out there and probably mow it a little shorter than normal, as probably in like 2.75 inches to 3 inches at the most because you want to try and avoid snow mold come spring time.”
KIRKVILLE, NY
Wiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Rodent-resistant bulbs

“The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing.”—S. Brown. Welcome to November. The beautiful weather we had the last week of October made me wonder if fall was ever going to truly arrive. With a forecast in the 40s for the first week of November, I guess fall will finally show up. In previous years, I would have been well into my fall clean-up and almost finished up. I still have to dig my dahlias, cut down and remove any diseased foliage from my perennial beds, clean out my garden beds, plant my garlic and eventually mulch all my fallen leaves. With all that going on, it’s a wonder that I’m considering putting in a few more spring-blooming bulbs.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WTVQ

One thousand daffodil bulbs planted in memory of Jake Gibbs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 1,000 daffodil bulbs were planted Tuesday in memory of and to pay tribute to Jake Gibbs, a Lexington councilman who died last year. Gibbs was also America in Bloom Lexington’s Community Champion Award winner for his work to have the city do more improve aesthetics and greenscapes..
LEXINGTON, KY
derbycityweekend.com

Record 20,000 bulbs planted at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

In Crestwood, a large bloom has emerged. Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and other bulbs will break a record of 20,000 bulbs planted in one season at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. Sayde Heckman recalled digging, scooping, and planting as a chore when she was a child. “And I absolutely despised being in...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WOOD

Harder & Warner gives some tips to planting before winter comes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people say the fall season is their favorite! Even though the days are getting chillier, we are still spending every last minute we can outside!. Just think about our yards, some of us are already gathering leaves, some of us have been raking for...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
homenewshere.com

Do fall clean up now before the first snow

Last week’s nor'easter was an unwanted reminder that old man winter is lurking just around the corner. Before your lawn is covered with a white blanket of snow, take the time now to do a thorough fall clean up of your home’s exterior and yard. No one enjoys an afternoon...
GARDENING
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Bulbs for the Desert Landscape

Let’s first define the somewhat loose term of “bulbs.” The following are all generally referred to as bulbs. Corms are short, flat stems that grow beneath the soil and produce flowering Crocus, Freesia, and Gladiolus. A rhizome is an elongated, swollen, underground stem from which comes Calla Lily, Iris, Canna,...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Gwinnett Daily Post

DALY: Now is the time to plant spring flowering bulbs

One of the most beautiful plants is the spring-flowering bulbs. Many species provide color to the spring landscape. Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus, and many others offer beauty with their prolific blooms. Right now is the prime time for planting these bulbs. Fall is the correct time to plant many bulbs...
GARDENING
Herald Community Newspapers

What to do before the winter snow flies

Winter is coming, meteorologically, astronomically, politically and “Game of Throne”-y. Let us embrace this brief, bridge season between fall and early winter, when the weather is transitioning and the clouds are gathering. We could exhaust ourselves with political knife fights or try to figure out how our Great American Democracy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy