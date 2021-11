The Voice‘s Season 21 Knockouts have come to an end after Night 3 as the remaining hopefuls were whittled down to determine who will go on to the Live Playoffs. Along the way, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton helped focus their team members with the expertise of Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran. The night was filled with show-stopping performances, forcing the coaches to make tough decisions. See how the selection process went as The Voice gears up for its next phase of the competition.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO