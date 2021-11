I know you have been waiting for my Year Ahead 2022 forecast, and it is here! Read on!. My manuscript for the Year Ahead 2022 is tucked inside a very special luxe beauty and wellness box of products called The Cosmic Collection, which I did by teaming up with Instyle Magazine and Brandshare. Choose your box of products by your element—Fire, Air, Earth, or Water—and you will find beauty products that I selected for you in collaboration with the beauty editors of Instyle. Lots of thinking went into my selections. This is a great way to shake out of a beauty rut for the New Year 2022 and find new products that I feel you will love.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO