Steelers hold off Bears for huge 29-27 win

In a game that was as close as it could be, the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to win on the leg of kicker Chris Boswell and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s 38th career fourth-quarter comeback. Pittsburgh held off the scrappy Chicago Bears to win 29-27 and improve its record to 5-3.

Offensively nothing came easy for Pittsburgh. The run game in particular was labored thanks to a poor showing by the offensive line. Running back Najee Harris only mustered 62 yards on 22 carries. In the passing game, the connection between Roethlisberger and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth continued with Freiermuth hauling in two more touchdowns.

The defense was up and down with its typical showing of huge splash plays and entire drives where the unit looked lost. The defense was once again led by linebacker T.J. Watt who finished with three more sacks to bring his season total to 11.5.

This win extends the Steelers winning streak to four games and leaves them squarely in the playoff picture. Pittsburgh will now welcome the winless Detroit Lions to town next week with a chance to go to 6-4.