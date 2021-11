We come to bury Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s Eddie Ashes, not to praise him… but you’ve gotta admit: The first part of Season 2, with Stabler undercover as the ex-con arsonist, was pretty fun. Thursday’s OC marked the end of the Albanian-drug-ring story, with Kosta, Albi and Flutura in custody and Reggie’s mother, Agnes, facing accessory to murder charges for her role in the court reporter’s death. As she was wheeled into the courtroom for her arraignment, a livid Agnes tried to get her revenge on Stabler by shooting at him. She missed, but chaos broke out. Eventually, the whole...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO