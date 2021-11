The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Senate met on Sunday, Oct. 31 to discuss and vote on several proposals. The first proposal, a request for a budget allocation for the fall semester Dean’s Date celebration, was submitted by Social Chair William Gu ’23. The allocation request was initially set for $27,000, but Gu explained that this was intended to be spent at two semesters’ Dean’s Dates and clarified that only $20,000 would be used for the fall semester.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO