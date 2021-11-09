ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 injured in South Los Angeles car crash

By KTLA Digital Staff
 9 days ago

Six people were hurt after two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in a traffic collision in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred in the 6800 block of Main Street at 7:43 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert .

The Fire Department did not release individual conditions, but some of the patients were treated on scene, while others were taken to a nearby hospital in moderate-to-serious condition.

No further details were available.

