Hana House / Dim Studio

Manufacturers: Bean gravel, E plus, Terracoat Sahara, Vista, samhwa. Text description provided by the architects. On the coastline of Ulsan, PanJi Village exists. Its name derived from the look of the plate joint, which looked like Panji (cardboard) that was made through volcanic activities. Panji Village has a plank rock where the myth of the sea goddess started. According to the myth- she exhaled a deep breath into the water, then a deep, round hole was created- and there she floated water shoes on it. We built the identity of the brand and space by reflecting the place of this special village along with its mysterious myth.

