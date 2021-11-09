CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Institute For Justice Survey Shows How Philadelphia's Forfeiture Program Preyed On Poor Minorities

By Tim Cushing
Tech Dirt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the I-guess-the-gov't-feels-minorities-just-haven't-been-oppressed-enough dept. The Institute for Justice managed to kill off most of Philadelphia's severely abused civil forfeiture program in 2018. Litigation resulted in a consent decree that banned law enforcement from seizing cash amounts less than $250 and seizures of less than $1,000 were forbidden unless accompanied by criminal...

www.techdirt.com

phillytrib.com

Pennsylvania court forces Philadelphia Police Department to provide misconduct information

The Philadelphia Police Department was ordered to provide officer misconduct information to the District Attorney's Office in a unanimous decision from the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania. This decision stems from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) keeping an internal private database that withholds pertinent information that may lead to convictions....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

How Philadelphia’s Rising HIV Rate Reflects Opioid Trends

Philadelphia is reporting increased rates of HIV among people who inject drugs. The city’s Health Department attributes the rise in new infections to the opioid epidemic and increased use of fentanyl. But health officials are also concerned that less HIV testing since the start of the pandemic means more people might unknowingly spread the human immunodeficiency virus to others, leading to an uptick in reported HIV cases later. WHYY’s Zoe Read has more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WJAC TV

Philadelphia bans traffic stops for minor infractions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia's mayor has ordered police to stop pulling over drivers for low-level offenses that critics say lead to disproportionate stops of minority drivers. Mayor Jim Kenney's order Wednesday makes Philadelphia the largest city government in the U.S. to ban what are sometimes called pretextual stops. The order...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City Controller Report Shows Just How Bad Trash Pickup Situation Is In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trash pickup problems around Philadelphia have been reported for months. Now, there’s a new report providing a better idea of just how bad the situation is in some neighborhoods. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart released a report Thursday showing the pandemic’s impact on trash collection. Rhynhart says trash was collected on time just 53% of the time this year, compared to 83% in 2019. The spots with the worst trash collection are in East Mount Airy, South Philadelphia, West Philadelphia and Southwest Philadelphia. CBS3 reached out to the Streets Department for comment and haven’t heard back. The full report can be read by clicking here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Week

Philadelphia is banning police from pulling drivers over for minor traffic violations

Philadelphia is poised to become the first major U.S. city to ban police from stopping drivers for low-level traffic violations when Mayor Jim Kenney (D) signs the Driving Equality Bill into law this week, CNN reports. Passed 14-2 by the city council earlier this month, the bill categorizes offenses that don't have high safety concerns, like broken lights or license plate issues, as "secondary violations" that are inadequate grounds for a traffic stop; violators will receive a warning or citation by mail instead. Officers can still pull over people for "primary violations" that threaten public safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
phl17.com

New survey has Philadelphia showing the love for donuts

It is apparently always the right time to get that dough in Philadelphia. According to a new study produced by Rent.com, Philadelphia is on the list of the nation’s top 10 cities for donuts. The report took three categories into consideration, the proportion of donut businesses, donut businesses per capita...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillytrib.com

Philadelphia expands bike-share program

The city of Philadelphia has announced an expansion of the Indego bike share program for 2022. This expansion is part of a five-year plan from 2021 to 2026 to increase the bike system up to 3,500 bikes and 350 stations from Germantown to the Navy Yard, and from Cobbs Creek to the Delaware River.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
beavercountyradio.com

Pa. State Police Announces the Arrest of a Corporal

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Corporal Brian Rickard was charged today with crimes related to obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, forgery, tampering with records and evidence, theft, obstructing administration of law, and unlawful use of a computer. Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division in conjunction with the Office of Attorney General.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WUSA9

Maryland brothers drown in Puerto Rico celebrating their birthdays

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George's County family is mourning the loss of two brothers after a horrific accident on vacation. Ryan Fortune, 46, and Rawle Fortune, 40, drowned in Puerto Rico on a trip to celebrate their upcoming birthdays, according to their father, Arnold Fortune. WUSA9 contacted the Puerto Rico Police Department to confirm cause of death, but has yet to receive a response.
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby sells Florida property she purchased last year for $150,000 profit

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, facing mounting legal bills, has sold one of two Florida properties she recently purchased to a buyer from Baltimore County, property records show. Mosby sold her eight bedroom, 4,000-square-foot rental property in Kissimmee on Nov. 2, according to the Osceola County Florida Clerk of Courts. The sales prices was $696,000, according to MLS data, ...
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

42 Dugg Says He's 'Tired' As He's Sentenced For Detroit Gun Case

Detroit, MI – 42 Dugg’s gun case is finally behind him. According to The Detroit News, a federal judge sentenced 42 Dugg — born Dion Hayes — to three years of probation and slapped him with a $90,000 fine for illegal possession of a firearm. Dugg was indicted on illegal...
DETROIT, MI
cbslocal.com

8 Maryland Men Arrested In Crackdown On ‘Outlaw Motorcycle Gang’

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police on Friday announced the arrests of eight men suspected of being part of a violent biker gang. The arrests stem from a month-long investigation into the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang, which authorities say operates in multiple jurisdictions including Baltimore, Harford and Prince George’s counties.
MARYLAND STATE

