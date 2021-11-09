Evening Weather Forecast - 11/8/2021

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season arrives on Friday, with cold temperatures and strong westerly winds. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. By late morning, a chance of snow showers will begin, and snow will be possible though the afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow, along with gusty winds, could reduce visibilities at times. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevate surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for flurries in the morning. The forecast is mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning allowing for a second shot for snow showers. Snow chances will be best during the morning hours on Sunday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry for early next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 40s for Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO