Evening Weather Forecast - 11/8/2021

By Kristy Siefkin
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 90s are not expected to...

www.fox10phoenix.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: 70 Degree Temperatures Possible On Thursday Before Snow Chances Move In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enjoy it while it lasts right? I think we will see more 60 degree days before the end of the year, but you know there’s not going to be more than a handful of them left. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Today will be one of those handful of days with highs near 70 degrees. There’s a high chance that today will be the warmest day of the rest of the year. Looking at records data, the last time we hit 68 degrees or higher last year...
PITTSBURGH, PA
navarrenewspaper.com

LOCAL WEATHER MONDAY 11-8-21

Local weather report for Monday, November 8. This report updates during the day. Today our temperatures will range from a low of 46° to a high of 75°. Sunrise is 6:07 AM and Sunset 4:55 PM . Night. There is a 0% chance of rain in the morning , 0% chance of rain in the afternoon and 0% chance of rain during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBB

Panhandle Weather 11-8-2021

Dry air is in place for now and this has brought us some wonderful weather. We are sitting right where we should be for temps through the first half of the week. A cold front will bring us changes by the end of the week. This front will allow the winds to shift out of […]
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

11/11 Ryan’s “Special Guest” Thursday Evening Forecast

A cold front moved through today bringing changes for the weekend, and a special guest came in to discuss it. She’s my niece Claire, and she’s been wanting to try out meteorology for a while and is pretty good at it as you’ll see. Not too much going on to discuss though. Today’s front brought some trace amounts of rain to the South MS area, but is already on the way out.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: First Snow Of The Season Coming Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The first snow of the season arrives on Friday, with cold temperatures and strong westerly winds. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. By late morning, a chance of snow showers will begin, and snow will be possible though the afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A few bursts of moderate to heavy snow, along with gusty winds, could reduce visibilities at times. Minor accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevate surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mainly dry with just a slight chance for flurries in the morning. The forecast is mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold for Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) A clipper system will move into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning allowing for a second shot for snow showers. Snow chances will be best during the morning hours on Sunday. Light accumulations of snow will be possible, but mainly on grassy areas and elevated surfaces. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be dry for early next week, but temperatures remain below average in the 40s for Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
WDBJ7.com

Thursday, November 11 - Evening Forecast

A series of fronts will usher in much colder air. A quick increase in sunshine will lead to a pleasant afternoon. Much cooler air arrives this weekend. Increasing clouds with scattered showers develop late this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Snow To Start, End The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a morning high of 57 degrees, temperatures have been falling since the cold front has passed. Gusty winds from the west will stay with us rest of today. Drier air works in to break the cloud deck heading into tonight. A much colder air mass settles across our area. With the cold air in place, our next disturbance tomorrow will bring a chance for morning rain & snow showers — changing to all snow showers in the afternoon. Visibility may drop with the more moderate snow showers throughout the afternoon. Some grassy accumulation is possible. Best snow shower chance is noon to 8 p.m. TONIGHT: PARTIAL CLEARING. CHILLY WIND. LOW 37. FRIDAY: AM RAIN & SNOW SHOWER CHANCE. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE AFTERNOON. COLD. HIGH 42. WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 20S. SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH AROUND 40. SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 40.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A few rain and snow showers are likely late Saturday night and Sunday, which may lead to some minor slush in a few isolated spots in the Chicago area on Sunday. Saturday night brings a chance of a rain/snow mix and a low temperature of 33 degrees. Sunday will bring rain and snow showers. An isolated minor brief accumulation of 1/2 an inch may be possible in some of the showers. High temperatures will reach 39 degrees. Expect a warmup in the week with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees by Wednesday when rain showers make a return.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps, Snow On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — A nice Saturday ahead of us with some sunshine but cold temps. An Alberta Clipper moves through tonight and delivers a small amount of snow. Stacking up totals may be tough due to warm ground temps. We may see an inch or so of snow fall before it mixes and changes to rain. Nov 13 Norm- 50 Today- 39 Sunrise- 6:39am Forecast Today- partly sunny and 39 degrees Tonight- light snow, 33. Sunday- morning snow showers turn to rain later in the day. Small accumulation is possible. 39 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL
YourCentralValley.com

Thick fog Sunday and Monday mornings

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through Noon Sunday. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.  The fog leads […]
FRESNO, CA

